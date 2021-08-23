Brokers Set Expectations for Soligenix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Soligenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55).

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soligenix by 70.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 90,132 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Soligenix by 190.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

