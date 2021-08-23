Brokers Set Expectations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

