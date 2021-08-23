Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. iA Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $40.72 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

