Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$114.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $79.74. 798,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,935. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 52,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.