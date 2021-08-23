BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,710,395 shares of company stock worth $43,542,253.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

