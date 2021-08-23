Bytecoin (BCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,973.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $388.90 million and approximately $119,973.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00637590 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

