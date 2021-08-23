BZEdge (BZE) One Day Volume Tops $129.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 80.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $298,915.39 and $129.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

