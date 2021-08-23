C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $20.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

