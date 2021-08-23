CAE’s (CAE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.51. The company had a trading volume of 354,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 90.33. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.72.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.