Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) rose 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 3,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

CFWFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

