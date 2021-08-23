Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 2,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,678,003.40.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00.

Shares of Calian Group stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$65.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.69. The company has a market cap of C$736.72 million and a PE ratio of 39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$53.27 and a 1-year high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.5699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

CGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

