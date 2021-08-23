Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $28.48. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 12,022 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.