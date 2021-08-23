Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CMBM stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $938.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.