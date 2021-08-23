Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Increased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 4.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $463,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.10. 123,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.