CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$6.39 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$553.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

