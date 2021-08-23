Capital One Financial Weighs in on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

