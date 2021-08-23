Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,348 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 4.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $173,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

