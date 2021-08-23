Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 88,925 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

WMT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 135,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $423.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

