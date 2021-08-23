Cardano (ADA) Trading 39.8% Higher This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion and $9.98 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00005944 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00303533 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,127,741,925 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

