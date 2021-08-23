Cardstack Market Cap Reaches $21.22 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $350,690.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00823492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

