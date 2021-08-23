Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17,693.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Carlisle Companies worth $74,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $206.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

