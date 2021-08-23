Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 229,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.