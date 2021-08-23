Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,704,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 286,576 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUK opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.