Cashhand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,491.00 (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Cashhand has a total market capitalization of $122,904.43 and approximately $2,491.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashhand has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Cashhand coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashhand Profile

CHND is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 1,054,429 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info . Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashhand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashhand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashhand using one of the exchanges listed above.

