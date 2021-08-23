Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CTLT stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
