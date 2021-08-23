Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTLT stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $52,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.