Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.70. 1,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

