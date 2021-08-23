CBC.network Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $156,174.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.66 or 0.00821356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101799 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.