Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $129.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

