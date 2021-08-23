CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.