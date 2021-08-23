Ccore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $45,440.23 and approximately $148.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

