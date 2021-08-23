CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTGLY. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $10.59 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.