Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the period. Celanese comprises about 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Celanese worth $179,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,263. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

