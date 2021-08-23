Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $4,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,049. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

