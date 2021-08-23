Celo Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00006320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $895.60 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

