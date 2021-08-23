Celsius’ (CELH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Celsius stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,500. Celsius has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $76,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 123.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $25,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

