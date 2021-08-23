Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

