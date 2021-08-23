Centric Swap (CNS) Reaches Market Cap of $799,269.37

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $799,269.37 and approximately $221,694.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00133976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.63 or 1.00082847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.18 or 0.01023414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.94 or 0.06752858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.