Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 1.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.92. 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPSC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $16,137,000.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

