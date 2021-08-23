Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 65,600 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Hill-Rom worth $71,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

HRC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.17. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

