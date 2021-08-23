Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 65,750 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $85,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

