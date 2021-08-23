Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 679,650 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Rexnord worth $89,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rexnord by 30.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,117. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $257,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,726. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.