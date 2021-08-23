Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 82,552 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $145,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

