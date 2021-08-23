Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 89,635 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of First Citizens BancShares worth $126,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FCNCA traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $854.62. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

