Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 941,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,646,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Fortive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 175.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. 9,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

