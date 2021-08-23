Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,570,550 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,570,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,644,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

