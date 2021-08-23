Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,295 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $104,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $58,883,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 584.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,017,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,960,000 after buying an additional 868,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.03. 17,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,020. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

