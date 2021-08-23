Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 168,225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682,250 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Americold Realty Trust worth $64,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,871. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27, a PEG ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

