Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 286,075 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Woodward worth $90,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 1,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,873. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

