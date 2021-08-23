Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 470,250 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,873,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.12. 8,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,681. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

