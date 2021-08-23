Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234,300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of Ashland Global worth $99,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

ASH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,886. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

